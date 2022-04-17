PA Missing Nuke Device*Oil Tanker Explodes*USA Military Stockpile Being Depleted?*Protests*Bird Flu*

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Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10726101/Pope-Francis-hat-flies-leads-Easter-Sunday-mass-Vatican-making-plea-peace.html
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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/oil-tanker-explodes-hong-kong-1-dead-7-injured
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https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/us-government-agency-accidentally-killed-almost-3000-animals-in-2021
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