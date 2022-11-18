1: Bowen Therapy with Joy Marcinkowski

Bowen Therapy... What is it, you ask? This is a therapy everyone needs to experience! Originated by an Australian man by the name of Tom Bowen, "Bowenwork" is a therapy that works with the body to stimulate a healing response for things like pain, inflammation, tight or sore muscles, sciatica, plantar fasciitis, internal organ health, lymph drainage, sleep, stress, and so much more. It's like a magical reset for the body, powerful and effective, yet ever so gentle. You'll hear in this episode how it changed my own blood work, and supercedes anything I've personally experienced.





I'll be chatting with Joy Marcinkowski, a massage therapist of 15 years. Joy started specializing in Bowen work in 2012, she's now trained to teach the therapy technique, and has a passion for helping people with Bowen in ways that massage never quite helped. You'll love her sweet spirit and our conversation around this fascinating and incredibly effective therapy. Get ready to open your mind, and then run to find a Bowen Therapist near you.





Check out Joy on her website. And if local to Southern California, she travels! So feel free to book an appointment with her HERE.





SUBSCRIBE to the "Know Better | Do Better" Podcast newsletter for upcoming guest notifications and special info you can only get as a subsciber.





FOLLOW Autumn on:





Instagram: bit.ly/3TC5dgr

Facebook: bit.ly/3O7NnAs

TikTok: bit.ly/3O9xMR7