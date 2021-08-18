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Died five hours after taken the death shot.
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1536 views • August 18, 2021
This lady's daughter allegedly died 5 hours after she took the shot, who is she calling clowns? She probably drove her daughter to take the shot, and she is the one still wearing the stupid muzzle even in her car.
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