Hezbolah launch of Ababil-2T one-way attack UAVs (OWA-UAVs) toward IDF troop positions in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah has released footage showing the launch of Ababil-2T one-way attack UAVs (OWA-UAVs) toward IDF troop positions in the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

The US will close its Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel, which was supposed to monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Reuters reports, citing sources.

The decision is related to the fact that US President Donald Trump's plan for a Middle East settlement has hit a deadlock.





@IntelSlava