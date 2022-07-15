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"EXPERTS" WARN OF MOST DESTRUCTIVE SUMMER WEATHER EVER ! #GEOENGINEERING #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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845 views • July 15, 2022

ORDER BEFORE YOU CANNOT, THIS IS VERY REAL .https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Bostonhttps://www.axios.com/2022/06/08/summer-weather-climate-change-heat-fires-hurricanes

https://www.nephila.com/main

RFB PATENTED SUN "NASA STAR" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ywjbFYYI8e6A/

https://geoengineering.environment.harvard.edu/

https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/19/business/heliogen-solar-energy-bill-gates/index.html

https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/09/17/102613/bill-gates-says-its-time-to-redirect-solar-and-wind-subsidies-is-he-right/

https://www.eqmagpro.com/bill-gates-wants-to-dim-the-sun-and-we-would-like-to-know-why/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2022/01/20/solar-geoengineering-why-bill-gates-wants-it-but-these-experts-want-to-stop-it/?sh=132225131842

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-16554357

https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-rights-new-conspiracy-theory-involves-kamikaze-planes-and-food-fires

https://www.iter.org/mach


RFB 3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


Jailbreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w


RichieFromBoston

https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064


Shared from and subscribe to:

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Keywords
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