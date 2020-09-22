Texas GOP To Gov. Abbott: 'Don't Mess With Texas!'

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In a rare - perhaps even unprecedented - move, the Executive Committee of the Texas Republican party has passed a resolution condemning Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott for continuing to keep Texas partially closed down while picking and choosing which businesses can open and which cannot. Governor Abbott is facing an increasing rebellion in his own party, especially as the coronavirus numbers in Texas continue to plummet. Also in today's program, the CDC flip-flops again, this time on whether coronavirus is airborne. Can we trust a single thing they say?