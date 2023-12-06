SHaDoWCa7 sings Lord of the Rings - Aniron 'I Desire' (Enya)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original publish date of February 8, 2012.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics:
E môr henion i dhû,
Ely siriar, êl síla.
Ai! Aníron Undómiel.
Tiriel arad 'ala môr
Minnon i dhû- sad oltha.
Ai! Aníron Edhelharn.
English Translation: 'I Desire'
Out of darkness I understand the night:
Dreams flow, a star shines.
Ah! I desire Evenstar.
Having watched the day grow dark
I go into night - a place to dream.
Ah! I desire Elfstone.
