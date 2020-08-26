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President Trump's Trade War: Tariffs, Taxes and Propaganda
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1 view • August 26, 2020
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President Donald Trump is fulfilling yet another campaign promise by imposing steel and aluminum tariffs and pushing for further trade renegotiation around the world. While those interested in the principle of "free trade," business leaders, globalist politicians, the mainstream media attempt to galvanize the pubic against President Trump - Stefan Molyneux breaks down both side of the complicated issue.
Article: Trump to Impose Sweeping Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
https://web.archive.org/save/https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/01/business/trump-tariffs.html
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4024/president-trumps-trade-war-tariffs-taxes-and-propaganda
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4024-president-trumps-trade-war-tariffs-taxes-and-propaganda
President Donald Trump is fulfilling yet another campaign promise by imposing steel and aluminum tariffs and pushing for further trade renegotiation around the world. While those interested in the principle of "free trade," business leaders, globalist politicians, the mainstream media attempt to galvanize the pubic against President Trump - Stefan Molyneux breaks down both side of the complicated issue.
Article: Trump to Impose Sweeping Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
https://web.archive.org/save/https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/01/business/trump-tariffs.html
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