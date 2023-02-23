The Lindell Report - February 20th 2023
- FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Knew Its Voting Systems Had Security Issues
- Former SD Speaker of the House on The Real Kristi Noem
- Attorney Taking Kari Lake's Case to AZ Supreme Court Talks With Brannon Howse
- Why Speaker McCarthy Should Face Legal Consequences If He Released J6 Footage to Fox News and not ALL Americans
- Biden's Racial Equity Program Will Bring More Train Derailments and Deaths
- Tina Peters Running for Colorado GOP Chair
