BASES2022 Christmas Seminars - Clare Hinsley an introduction

Introducing Clare Hinsley, from the UK, but stayed in the United States for her childhood to adulthood. She is an experiencer and healer. During this presentation she actively healed a member of the audience, from a dark energey entity. She has experiebnced exactly similar ET craft and beings as explained by Elena Danaan and published by her,Alien Races.

A former engineer, for 20 plus years at a local high specification engineering company, in the town of Devizes, she left to pursue a higher spiritual path.

“True freedom cannot be given, it can only be achieved within the mind. When it is found, life ultimately becomes a pleasure.”





-Dr. Clare Hinsley Ph.D, M.Msc, B.Msc, Rev.



Ordained Metaphysical Minister





She has qualified as a Dr and



