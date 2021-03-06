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Plus Size Women Demand High Standards | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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159 views • March 06, 2021
Overweight post-wall stunning and brave woman of color with unrealistic standards writes article all about how “plus size women aren’t allowed to have standards.” But, of course…

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