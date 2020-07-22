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Don’t Take The MARK! - part 1 – The Vaccine
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145 views • July 22, 2020
In 2020 we have seen an unprecedented push to drive the entire world into a digital identification system. This scheme is labeled by the United Nations as ID2020. The first phase of this global ID is to tie it to vaccinations. In order to do this the UN has created a global pandemic scare with only one solution – A Vaccine!
The amazing point is how easily the entire world seems to be complying with their demands. Apparently it will be incredibly easy (and popular) to mandate the Biblical “Mark of the Beast!”
The system is in place now and you don’t have long to make a choice.
MUSIC
Introduction Music
Sounds From The Past
https://www.jamendo.com/track/34403/sounds-from-the-past
Artist: Mindthings
Album: Life’s Path
Year: 2007
License: Personal
Final Credits Music
Comets
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/comets
Album: Welcome to the Space Age
Year: 2017
License: Personal
The amazing point is how easily the entire world seems to be complying with their demands. Apparently it will be incredibly easy (and popular) to mandate the Biblical “Mark of the Beast!”
The system is in place now and you don’t have long to make a choice.
MUSIC
Introduction Music
Sounds From The Past
https://www.jamendo.com/track/34403/sounds-from-the-past
Artist: Mindthings
Album: Life’s Path
Year: 2007
License: Personal
Final Credits Music
Comets
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/comets
Album: Welcome to the Space Age
Year: 2017
License: Personal
Keywords
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