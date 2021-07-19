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David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe - Awakening Canadians To The Reality of Tyranny
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240 views • July 19, 2021
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe is the rock star and Indiana Jones of the superfoods and longevity multiverse. With 25+ years of dedicated experience and having hosted 3000 live health events, David has led the environmental charge for radiant health via a positive mental attitude, eco-community building, living spring water, and the best-ever quality organic foods, wild foods, juices and herbs.
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe is the visionary founder and president of the non-profit The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation charity (www.ftpf.org) with a mission to plant 18 billion fruit, nut, and medicinal trees on Earth.
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe’s “Deep Dive On Reality” The Way Forward interview: https://youtu.be/JKTkMaZHoSM
TWF “Deep Dive On Reality" Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/e27-david-avocado-wolfe-deep-dive-on-reality-s2e7/id1532600628?i=1000527503554
Bitchute link referred to for Indepenz: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gS5E0SSRIbLH/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe is the visionary founder and president of the non-profit The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation charity (www.ftpf.org) with a mission to plant 18 billion fruit, nut, and medicinal trees on Earth.
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe’s “Deep Dive On Reality” The Way Forward interview: https://youtu.be/JKTkMaZHoSM
TWF “Deep Dive On Reality" Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/e27-david-avocado-wolfe-deep-dive-on-reality-s2e7/id1532600628?i=1000527503554
Bitchute link referred to for Indepenz: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gS5E0SSRIbLH/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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