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David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe - Awakening Canadians To The Reality of Tyranny
Vaccine Choice Canada
Vaccine Choice CanadaCheckmark Icon
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240 views • July 19, 2021
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe is the rock star and Indiana Jones of the superfoods and longevity multiverse. With 25+ years of dedicated experience and having hosted 3000 live health events, David has led the environmental charge for radiant health via a positive mental attitude, eco-community building, living spring water, and the best-ever quality organic foods, wild foods, juices and herbs.
David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe is the visionary founder and president of the non-profit The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation charity (www.ftpf.org) with a mission to plant 18 billion fruit, nut, and medicinal trees on Earth.


David ‘Avocado’ Wolfe’s “Deep Dive On Reality” The Way Forward interview: https://youtu.be/JKTkMaZHoSM
TWF “Deep Dive On Reality" Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/e27-david-avocado-wolfe-deep-dive-on-reality-s2e7/id1532600628?i=1000527503554

Bitchute link referred to for Indepenz: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gS5E0SSRIbLH/

Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf

Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/

You can find our videos on:
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Keywords
activismeducationpandemicinformationhealthyvaccine choice canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy