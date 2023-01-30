Create New Account
Spinning Deaths are Venom Neuro-Poison. 'This is how snakes kill' Dr. Bryan Ardis
426 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 18 hours ago |
Catatonic Spinning Death caused by Synthetic Neuro Venom - The Cov19 Bioweapon.

Nicotine is a strong Cov19 Antidote!  Gum, patches, lozenges.

FULL SHOW: FOC Show: Answer to Pandemic | Dr. Ardis; Dr. Tenpenny; Lori Gregory; Dr. Ben Marble, Nov 2022.    https://rumble.com/v1ufxwe-foc-show-answer-to-pandemic-dr.-ardis-dr.-tenpenny-lori-gregory-dr.-ben-mar.html

MIRROR: Dr. 'Bryan Ardis' "Nicotine Gum STOPS 'Covid-19', The Answer To The 'Covid-19' Pandemic".  https://rumble.com/v1vtdy4-dr.-bryan-ardis-nicotine-gum-stops-covid-19-the-answer-to-the-covid-19-pand.html

Flyover Conservatives Channel

https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives

More on Pete Santilli Show on Rumble.

Keywords
healthpoisonvaccinevaxspinningvenomneurosudden deathbryan ardiscatatonic

