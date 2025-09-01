Nebraska’s Narrow Victory Over Cincinnati: Edge in Athleticism Triumphs Over Coaching Deficiencies

Nebraska’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati in 2025 highlighted their athletic edge but exposed coaching flaws. Cincinnati’s second-half strategy nearly stole the game, but a poor final play call handed Nebraska victory, underscoring their reliance on talent and luck.

