06/29/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Podcast: American companies like Nike, GAP and Apple are making huge profits by using Chinese slave labor. For example, Apple has the world’s largest concentration camps in Zhengzhou China, where over 1 million slave laborers are working day and night to make iPhone. Look at the products in Walmart and Target which are made in China, all of which will remind people of Chinese slavery.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/29/2023 妮可参加《Stinchfield Podcast》节目：美国公司像耐克、GAP和苹果公司等都在使用中共国的奴工来赚取巨额利润。例如，苹果公司在中国郑州市拥有世界上最大的集中营，超过一百万奴工夜以继日地制造iPhone。看看沃尔玛和Target里面中国制造的商品，这都会使人想起中国的奴隶制度。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



