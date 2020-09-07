Linda Rose Fobian Sshwartz Memorial 1953 - 2020

Linda Rose Swartz Sept. 21, 1953 - July 23, 2020 Linda Rose Fobian was born to Elmer and Elsa (Lehner) Fobian on Sept. 21, 1953 in north Hollywood California. She grew up in Bloomington California with two brothers and 4 Sisters and was third from the youngest of all siblings. In 1970 she married GaryYork in a twin marriage ceremony that also included her sister Nancy Fobian. She graduated from Bloomington High School and moved to Colorado where she gave birth to her first daughter, Michelle Rennee and later divorced and then remarried her lifelong husband and soul mate, Keith Schwartz on Sept. 28, 1974. Linda gave birth to her second daughter Windy Christine prior to the family moving back to her childhood home at the egg ranch and taking over the operations in 1977. Both then welcomed their third daughter Tami Marie and continued operating the ranch until their retirement on Dec. 28, 2019. Linda and Keith had acquired a new home in Pahrump Nevada and were in the process of relocating to enjoy their hard worked for retirement when Linda unexpectedly passed away from aggressive lung cancer on July 23, 2020. She is so missed and loved by many.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are Husband Keith Schwartz, her children Michelle and Johnny Evans of Brunswick Georgia, Wendy and James Dean of Hesperia Ca and Tami and Ian Young of Beaumont Ca; Nine grandchildren; Eight Great-grandchildren; Her Father Elmer Fobian; Siblings Brigitte Graves, Elmer Fobian Jr, Edward Fobian and Susan Mossman; In-laws Cindy and Lowell Herlyn; Many nieces and nephews and a host of good friends.

Preceding her death are her older sister Nancy Cannon and Her Mother Elsa Fobian.





May GOD Bless and comfort beloved Linda forever.

All family comments or stories about Linda are greatly appreciated.