Long-Term Physical and Emotional Effects of Abortion and the Money Made - Jim Harden

Most women who have had an abortion say they didn’t have enough information regarding its long-term physical and emotional effects beforehand. In fact, the abortion industry is a multi-billion-dollar machine that has blurred the lines between the patient’s relationship with their doctor and the government itself. These are some of the revealing topics discussed by Jim Harden, the CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Center, who highlights the dark link between abortion, government, and political power. “The ability to decide who lives and dies is raw power,” he says. Most reproductive rights advocates don’t care about women at all - they care about money, power, and control. He also talks about the influence the United Nations has on globalizing the United States and its aim to “manage” humanity without qualification.
TAKEAWAYS
All human beings are sacred and made in the image of God, giving each life inherent value
Globalists believe it is their task to protect humanity from itself by managing the population and killing whom they deem unworthy
The medical industry is supposed to protect the patient and preserve life, not harm or destroy it
When the medical system uses its power to destroy lives, it undermines public trust
