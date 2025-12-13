BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SYRIA: powerful explosion at an oil refinery in eastern Deir ez-Zor - possibly from US aircraft strike?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
68 views • 2 days ago

🔥 New footage shows the aftermath of a powerful explosion at an oil refinery in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

If residents in Syria are right in the last video, this could be from an air strike??? Cynthia

Adding:  According to reports, a Jolani regime security operative carried out attack on US soldiers, 2 US soldiers and the US interpreter killed.

@PressTV

Description:

The blast ripped through part of the facility, leaving significant fire damage visible in the surrounding area.

So far, no official confirmation on the cause of the explosion or reports of casualties.

Adding: This just happened... nothing more yet. Cynthia

CENTCOM blames today's ambush on US soldiers by lone Daesh gunman in Syria.


politicseventscurrent
