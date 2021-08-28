BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deception in the End Times Part 11: Satanic Holidays
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
132 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • August 28, 2021

Easter and Christmas involve a lot of pageantry and celebration and the pagans who converted to Christianity under the auspices of Roman Catholicism were loathe to give up their satanic festivities. The solution was Christianize the rituals in order to appeal to the Christians and appease the pagans.

The resulting spring and winter festivals of Easter and Christmas were replete with every custom of old. Not a whole lot has changed today as even those who hate Jesus still participate in the festivities. Ignorant and undiscerning Christians taking part in the idolatry try to justify their actions even though the Word of God says otherwise.

You will often hear someone say they are "getting into the spirit of Christmas," and this true, but they don't know which spirit they are talking about. There are powerful religious spirits behind these holidays who want you to participate in something that God looks upon with disgust. So when it comes to the Christian life, it is the duty of every believer to exercise discernment.

Are you going to believe the Word of God or a festivity built upon a lie? God wants you to serve Him in spirit and truth. Do you honestly want to participate in something that God hates? The choice is yours to make!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1412.pdf

RLJ-1412 -- OCTOBER 6, 2013

Deception in the End Times Part 11: Satanic Holidays

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
easterchristmasroman catholicism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Ramon Tomey
Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Douglas Harrington
OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

Chase Codewell
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy