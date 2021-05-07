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You Are the Author of Your Own Life Story
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0 view • May 07, 2021
This video is an illustrated essay that I wrote a few years ago. It features some of my artworks, which demonstrate the major concepts of literary terms that I discuss in my essay, based on a poster with the statement: "You are the author of your own life story" that I saw in a classroom where I was substitute teaching one day. I present an uplifting message about the nature of human existence, which is especially relevant in the uncertain times that we now face in our world.
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