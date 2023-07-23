Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Saint News 7/23/2023
channel image
DFlirt
20 Subscribers
6 views
Published 21 hours ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:

We can’t talk about it enough really; we’re going to talk about protecting our children. Next, I am gonna show you how radio frequencies can be used to influence human behavior. After that we’ll get into what this Plandemic means for us in real terms. The headlines are crazy this week, and I will follow that up with some more top stories and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.




The Chinese Communist Party is rewriting the Bible

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/chinese-communist-party-rewriting-bible


Effects of adrenochrome and epinephrine on human arterial endothelial cells in vitro

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7582857/


ACE2 coding variants in different populations and their potential impact on SARS-CoV-2 binding affinity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7439997/

Keywords
trumpcensorshipcomedyrussiavaccinemusicnwoconspiracypandemicukrainecovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket