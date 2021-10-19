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Forced Vaccinations by Military in Canada!
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601 views • October 19, 2021
Forced Vaccinations by Trudeau Military in Canada! Black Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada, victimized by secret military op to Force Vaccinate First Nations! Threatened Indian women and children fleeing into the bush in biting cold weather! Indian Leaders urged to quickly RISE UP! Full Story On Video! Govt. Trolls working hard to cover up this story! CONFIRMED: The second First Nations woman interviewed received a phone call from Black Lake while military were forced vaccinating. Military are there under the Emergency Act with supplies for forced vaccination...
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