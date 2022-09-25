"THE WAY OF THE WICKED IS DARKNESS & THORNS" - JUDGEMENT IS HERE!

#CHURCH #PROPHECY #WORLD(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Today's word: THE WICKED HAVE COME TO THE END OF THE ROAD. Yah is judging false ministries, false 'offices' in the church, witchcraft, marine and Brotherhood [Freemason] leaders who have sold the flock to their gods in exchange for money and power. TD Jakes, John and Aventer Gray, Joyce Meyer, Creflo Dollar and many more are at the end of the road. Kerry Ann Giddens, Lance Wallnau, Amanda Grace and many false on social media are now judged - Yah said their words are like sewage defiling the water of the church. People who love lies be warned, God will by no means hold you guiltless, you love lies and are at risk of perishing from the razor blades of false prophecy. REPENT. The posture of your heart is what will commend or judge you before Yah, hear the words of the Lord.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-way-of-the-wicked-is-darkness-and-thorns-september-2-2022/





Kerry Ann Giddens is the type of cancer that has multiplied on social media, cancer that is destroying Christianity. BEHOLD I AM AGAINST THE FALSE PROPHETS WHO STEAL WORDS FROM ONE ANOTHER. [Jer. 23:30] A person with absolutely NO spiritual foundation- no knowledge of the Word of God and no use for it at all! She is using WITCHCRAFT, she is using SPELLS and DIVINATION. "Spirits" is why people can't keep away from there, why they're sitting captivated in front of that sparkly white bedsheet. This woman is changing "headdresses" in front of you all like a priestess, exactly how Beyoncé dresses up like a new goddess every day. The church is ENSLAVED on so many of these channels- how do you not know, see or understand the dangers of having such TARES seeded in the midst of the body? How do people risk exposing their spirit to DEFILEMENT & then keep supporting it even when they are warned? If so - then let the tree lie where it falls. Stealing the hard work of others, work born of true relationship with Jesus, reading 'current news' as "prophecy"- Church of Jesus Christ HOW LONG WILL YOU LINGER IN THE MIDST OF TWO OPINIONS? If God is God LEARN HOW TO RECOGNIZE HIS SPIRIT SPEAKING, AND COME OUT OF THE COMPANY OF LIARS & WITCHES. A soul is too precious to play with, especially if you are a parent.



