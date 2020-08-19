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New_Media August 2020
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25 views • August 19, 2020
Mark Twain wrote:
"Its easier to fool people than it is to convince them that they've been fooled"
The links listed below are some of my information sources and additional links will be added as they come to hand:
Date: 27/08/2020
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/08/the-totalitarian-future-globalists-want-for-the-entire-world-is-being-revealed.html
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/26/the-fatal-attraction-of-techo-fascism/
Date: 26/08/2020
https://vaxxter.com/manufactured-crisis-what-are-you-going-to-do/
https://www.technocracy.news/covid-rethink-should-you-trust-the-government-with-your-life/
Date: 25/08/2020
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/why-everything-you-learned-about-viruses-is-wrong/
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/24/david-icke-w-dr-andrew-kaufman-truth-about-the-virus-test-this-fraud-is-how-they-justify-locking-up-down-healthy-humanity/
https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-is-developing-room-scanning-technology/
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/infectious-positive-pcr-test-result-covid-19/
Date: 24/08/2020
https://reclaimthenet.org/dr-stella-immanuel-investigated-after-going-viral/
https://www.technocracy.news/neurological-problems-reported-in-55-of-covid-19-patients/
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/23/dr-lee-merritt-md-sars-cov2-and-the-rise-of-medical-technocracy/
https://reclaimthenet.org/gates-foundation-funds-facebook-fact-checkers/
Date: 21/08/2020
https://www.technocracy.news/club-of-rome-planetary-emergency-plan-declared/
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
https://steemit.com/life/@pranavsinha/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-kicked-out-of-india
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/gene-editing-moderna-and-transhumanism/
Date: 20/08/2020
https://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/article/mastercard-competitive-strategy/
https://www.technocracy.news/australian-pm-covid-19-vaccine-should-be-mandatory/
https://thehighwire.com/rush-to-censor-discredit-as-much-anticipated-plandemic-2-released/
https://reclaimthenet.org/instagram-tiktok-block-plandemic-searches/
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/08/19/dark-to-light-an-interview-with-facebook-insider-ryan-hartwig/
Date: 19/08/2020
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/17/fox-docs-shocking-push-for-kids-to-wear-yellow-buttons/
https://reclaimthenet.org/big-tech-suppressing-alt-tech/
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/propagandawatch-vaccinehesitancy.mp4
https://www.technocracy.news/mask-syndrome-how-does-covid-19-get-into-the-brain/
https://www.technocracy.news/5g-juggernaut-fcc-and-big-telecom-squash-city-sovereignty/
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/08/another-lawsuit-against-the-federal-communications-commission-fcc-5g-satellites.html
Doctors Publish CURE for CoVid19, Pandemic OVER
https://www.brighteon.com/b8d0e1ac-39ae-421d-8532-b64d1ac299ff
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world-german-doctors-on-covid-19/
"Its easier to fool people than it is to convince them that they've been fooled"
The links listed below are some of my information sources and additional links will be added as they come to hand:
Date: 27/08/2020
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/08/the-totalitarian-future-globalists-want-for-the-entire-world-is-being-revealed.html
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/26/the-fatal-attraction-of-techo-fascism/
Date: 26/08/2020
https://vaxxter.com/manufactured-crisis-what-are-you-going-to-do/
https://www.technocracy.news/covid-rethink-should-you-trust-the-government-with-your-life/
Date: 25/08/2020
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/why-everything-you-learned-about-viruses-is-wrong/
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/24/david-icke-w-dr-andrew-kaufman-truth-about-the-virus-test-this-fraud-is-how-they-justify-locking-up-down-healthy-humanity/
https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-is-developing-room-scanning-technology/
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/infectious-positive-pcr-test-result-covid-19/
Date: 24/08/2020
https://reclaimthenet.org/dr-stella-immanuel-investigated-after-going-viral/
https://www.technocracy.news/neurological-problems-reported-in-55-of-covid-19-patients/
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/23/dr-lee-merritt-md-sars-cov2-and-the-rise-of-medical-technocracy/
https://reclaimthenet.org/gates-foundation-funds-facebook-fact-checkers/
Date: 21/08/2020
https://www.technocracy.news/club-of-rome-planetary-emergency-plan-declared/
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
https://steemit.com/life/@pranavsinha/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-kicked-out-of-india
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/gene-editing-moderna-and-transhumanism/
Date: 20/08/2020
https://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/article/mastercard-competitive-strategy/
https://www.technocracy.news/australian-pm-covid-19-vaccine-should-be-mandatory/
https://thehighwire.com/rush-to-censor-discredit-as-much-anticipated-plandemic-2-released/
https://reclaimthenet.org/instagram-tiktok-block-plandemic-searches/
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/08/19/dark-to-light-an-interview-with-facebook-insider-ryan-hartwig/
Date: 19/08/2020
https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/17/fox-docs-shocking-push-for-kids-to-wear-yellow-buttons/
https://reclaimthenet.org/big-tech-suppressing-alt-tech/
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/propagandawatch-vaccinehesitancy.mp4
https://www.technocracy.news/mask-syndrome-how-does-covid-19-get-into-the-brain/
https://www.technocracy.news/5g-juggernaut-fcc-and-big-telecom-squash-city-sovereignty/
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/08/another-lawsuit-against-the-federal-communications-commission-fcc-5g-satellites.html
Doctors Publish CURE for CoVid19, Pandemic OVER
https://www.brighteon.com/b8d0e1ac-39ae-421d-8532-b64d1ac299ff
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world-german-doctors-on-covid-19/
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