© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/1/2025
John 3:36 Believe
Intro: There are things every day that we must believe in order not to be hurt or killed. Don’t touch a hot stove. Don’t get to close to the edge of that cliff. Don’t smoke cigarettes, don’t drink and drive, don’t eat that, don’t go into certain parts of a city, don’t take that vaccine, don’t, don’t, don’t. While God has a lot of don’t’s…God gives warnings as He should. The wages of sin is death, the soul that sinneth it shall die….but He also says the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. With every warning there is the admonition to believe…..