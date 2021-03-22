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Dr Klaus Püschel destroys validity of PCR testing
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412 views • March 22, 2021
German pathologist and head of Hamburg's Institute of Forensic Medicine Dr Klaus Püschel claims they used toxic doses of Hydroxychloroquine on patients that later died effectively to discredit it's use. This appeared on a Russian Scientific Roundtable but it is in English
He goes on to destroy the validity of PCR testing
He goes on to destroy the validity of PCR testing
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