GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES UPDATED FOR FACE COVERINGS 27TH AUGUST 2020

So a quick look at the updated Farce covering Rules for your mask of compliance in EnglandIn the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a face covering is something which safely covers the nose and mouth. You can buy reusable or single-use face coverings. You may also use a scarf, bandana, religious garment or hand-made cloth covering but these must securely fit round the side of the face.Face coverings are not classified as PPE (personal protective equipment) which is used in a limited number of settings to protect wearers against hazards and risks, such as surgical masks or respirators used in medical and industrial settings.Face coverings are instead largely intended to protect others, not the wearer, against the spread of infection because they cover the nose and mouth, which are the main confirmed sources of transmission of virus that causes coronavirus infection (COVID-19).#facecoverings#wearamask#covid19Shared from and subscribe to:THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76