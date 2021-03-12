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KJ Ozborne: TEOTWAWKI 'The End of the World As We Know It' (12.03.2021)
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41 views • March 12, 2021
TEOTWAWKI means "The End of the World As We Know It". The abbreviation TEOTWAWKI is primarily used to refer to the failure of existing institutions and norms of society, usually caused by a catastrophic event, such as a nuclear war or global disaster. TEOTWAWKI is a popular subject in online discussions between members of survivalist groups.
Inside the prepping world there is a habit of streamlining complex and intense concepts into acronyms. TEOTWAWKI (pronounced "tee-ought-wah-key") is one of them, and it's not a word in need of a definition, but an acronym for "The end of the world as we know it."
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=teotwawki+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
We are all experiencing TEOTWAWKI.
EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES HERE (*Specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RS.RD-Scariest.Movie.Ever
AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
Help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
NEW Community Chat (TSME Discord):https://discord.gg/fwQma9N *under 'expired link'
MY WEBSITE: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
KJOzborne
10079 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lY1VqAIJFZbK/
Inside the prepping world there is a habit of streamlining complex and intense concepts into acronyms. TEOTWAWKI (pronounced "tee-ought-wah-key") is one of them, and it's not a word in need of a definition, but an acronym for "The end of the world as we know it."
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=teotwawki+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
We are all experiencing TEOTWAWKI.
EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES HERE (*Specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RS.RD-Scariest.Movie.Ever
AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
Help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
NEW Community Chat (TSME Discord):https://discord.gg/fwQma9N *under 'expired link'
MY WEBSITE: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
KJOzborne
10079 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lY1VqAIJFZbK/
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