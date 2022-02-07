Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds LIFTS Covid Restrictions - 6Feb22

Iowa to Repeal COVID RestrictionsPosted Feb 6, 2022 by Martin ArmstrongAs President Biden said, the coronavirus will be dealt with at the state level. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced plans to repeal all emergency COVID measures this month. “We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary,” Reynolds said. “The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly.”Politicians are realizing that this cannot continue. There is nothing left to do to distract or lie to the people. The jig is up. Omicron was a blessing in disguise as its rapid transmission amid minimal side effects caused people to realize that coronavirus was not a death sentence. Triple-vaccinated individuals contracted and transmitted the virus, dispelling the illusion that the vaccine mandate produces any benefits for public health.Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), also noted how it is responsible for medical teams to return to pre-pandemic responsibilities as the focus on the coronavirus has left holes in the healthcare system. Garcia stated that reporting for the coronavirus will be similar to reporting for other respiratory viruses. The state will decommission coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov by February 16.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/iowa-to-repeal-covid-restrictions/Gov. Reynolds signs final COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, will expire Feb. 15: This video is current in 2022Feb 3, 2022youtu.be/BbKLKKLBsFgIowa Governor Kim Reynolds LIFTS Covid Restrictions: This video is from 2021.