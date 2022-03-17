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Never Before Seen Pfizer Docs, 666 Wuhan/Pfizer Facility, Depopulation & more w/ Whistleblower pt 2
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20 views • March 17, 2022
Former Pfizer quality auditor turned whistleblower, Melissa McAtee, joins the program to disclose more explosive information and documents. She first gained notoriety disclosing fetal cells and glowing vials in the Pfizer mRNA "vaccine" by Project Veritas. She now joins us to share even more explosive information and never seen before documents. You can see more of Melissa McAtee and her continuing disclosures on her website at
https://www.disciplesdigest.com/
(note: it is not live yet, but will be soon!)
Get Prepared, contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah Sent You" and they guarantee excellent service and the country's best prices on silver and gold.
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative):
https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about how you can take back your health at
https://ControlYourHealth.care
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more about C60 Complete at
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
https://www.disciplesdigest.com/
(note: it is not live yet, but will be soon!)
Get Prepared, contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah Sent You" and they guarantee excellent service and the country's best prices on silver and gold.
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative):
https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about how you can take back your health at
https://ControlYourHealth.care
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more about C60 Complete at
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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