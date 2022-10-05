Create New Account
Flashback: Climategate (2009)
What is happening
The Corbett Report

corbettreport

  

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-climategate/

FROM 2009: Just as the oligarchs are moving to consolidate their power in a new global governmental scheme based on the manmade climate change scare, their fraud has been exposed. The source code doesn't lie, unlike the scientists who have perverted the good name of science in the pursuit of their political goals.

