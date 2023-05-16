Brighteon Broadcast News, May 16, 2023 - Governments routinely TERRORIZE their citizens to maintain control

0:00 Intro

1:32 How I super glued my dog

5:55 Food Crisis

7:50 Vaccines

8:33 EPA

11:27 Vaccines

15:40 California Reparations

28:52 Interview with Richard Gage





- Demonstration of VetBond "super glue" wound treatment for dogs

- WSJ now reporting on vaccine neurological side effects

- Patriot Act surveillance now used by intelligence community to monitor vaccine skeptics

- Farmers will abandon WHEAT CROPS at record pace - food collapse under way

- Elon Musk's choice for Twitter CEO is a speech-hating, pharma-pimping globalist

- Most "covid" deaths were actually VENTILATOR murders

- Analysis: 36 million #vaccine deaths worldwide (so far) and counting

- Covid LIES reveal 9/11 TRUTH

- Interview with Richard Gage, original founder of Architects & Engineers for 911 truth

- How governments routinely run TERRORISM ops against their own citizens to keep people trapped in fear





