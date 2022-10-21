REPORT: Over 400 Government Officials Engaged in COVID-19 Insider Trading

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Christopher Carter reports: “… Elaine Chao and her husband Mitch McConnell, who traded some $600,000 in stocks that they knew companies in the United States would be benefiting from because of the billions that would be invested to battle, the COVID-19 pandemic.”