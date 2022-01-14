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The Government Plan To Microchip The World Revealed
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101 views • January 14, 2022
Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the future of humanity according to the technocratic elite pushing their transhuman agenda.
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