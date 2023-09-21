Create New Account
Oktoberfest Series 2023: Huss Brewing Oktoberfest 4.5/5*
This brewery is local to me, drinking local is the way my friends.The ABV is 5.5, 38 are the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a solid 34.

She is completely serviceable, not outstanding but still a fine brew.

Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!

Prost !

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

