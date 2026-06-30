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Remember, Marco Rubio exposed 88 cents of every dollar day was sent overseas was stolen by NGOs
Be Children of Light
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Elon Musk is right. Our “aid money” being sent overseas is actually just being stolen and laundered

Billionaire Dan Pena reveals that all the money pledged to impoverished countries “gets stolen”

He says the wealthiest countries get together every year, “They pledge between $100-$500 million. How much money has been given (to those in need)? $0.”

“We could solve poverty in the entire world with the stroke of a pen. And you know why they don't do that in Africa, Ethiopia, wherever? Because of corruption”

“it's because of the c word, corruption, but nobody talks about it. Nobody talks about it. Everybody knows it, but nobody talks about it”

“Almost none of the money's gonna get down to where it belongs.

Remember, Marco Rubio exposed 88 cents of every dollar day was sent overseas was stolen by NGOs

This means they have stolen hundreds of billions over the last decade to enrich themselves instead of proving the aid it was meant for

We work every day to pay taxes to pay that money back. Foreign aid is a scam. It’s all money laundering

Join 📱 Edward Snowden✅️ Private.

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