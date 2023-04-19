Create New Account
Kentucky Tuna Will Feed the Hungry as the NWO Attempts Famin
ProbableWorld
Published 16 hours ago |

They are also called Big Head Carp. What an unstoppable food source to survive the Luciferians/freemason starvation tactics of their NWO-takeover.


Kentucky Carp Madness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQYJd-7iQb8

One fishing team caught 28,000 lbs of Kentucky Tuna in 2 days.


source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SNtJo958BM


There is concern that the Carp will invade the Great Lakes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIRXDDG6yB8

silverbigheadcarpasian

