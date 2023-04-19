Kentucky Tuna Will Feed the Hungry as the NWO Attempts Famin

They are also called Big Head Carp. What an unstoppable food source to survive the Luciferians/freemason starvation tactics of their NWO-takeover.
Kentucky Carp Madness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQYJd-7iQb8
One fishing team caught 28,000 lbs of Kentucky Tuna in 2 days.
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SNtJo958BM
There is concern that the Carp will invade the Great Lakes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIRXDDG6yB8
