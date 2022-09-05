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Cannibals Against Climate Change and Extremism - The Nazi Cabal’s Plans for You
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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950 views • September 05, 2022

Want to escape death by hypothermia, starvation, or the Covaids clot shot? Support an autistic Swedish girl, and do your bit to fight climate change by eating a friend… or yourself… WEF approved. 


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal (All music written and performed by John Mollusk.  Inspired by, and all lyrics by Greta Thunberg): https://youtu.be/1kD1zubg3cA


Corona Virus Predictive Programing V for Vendetta: https://youtu.be/fUO3gp6UO8A 


Karine Jean-Pierre: You Must Agree with the Majority Or “You Are Extreme” (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch


Biden’s alternative ABCs: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27591


Reported consumer inflation is now well into double digits in large parts of Europe - crazy thing is these numbers are probably well underreported:  https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1565052919296454656


German FM: I will put Ukraine first “no matter what my German voters think” or how hard their life gets: https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1565067553671626760


SWEDISH Cannes short film prize winner - Vegan Plant-based burger that tastes like human flesh: https://youtu.be/CPdmWTLh45o


Reference articles: Food Shortages: WEF Globalists Promote Diet of Bugs — and Cannibalism: https://www.globalresearch.ca/globalist-cabal-promotes-diet-bugs-cannibalism/5788722

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/what-will-we-eat-in-2030/


Ahhh it's the energy drinks! Popular drink linked to risk of blood clots within '1 hour' of intake: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1660882/blood-clots-risk-energy-drinks-signs

#pedohitler

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