Cannibals Against Climate Change and Extremism - The Nazi Cabal’s Plans for You

Want to escape death by hypothermia, starvation, or the Covaids clot shot? Support an autistic Swedish girl, and do your bit to fight climate change by eating a friend… or yourself… WEF approved.





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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal (All music written and performed by John Mollusk. Inspired by, and all lyrics by Greta Thunberg): https://youtu.be/1kD1zubg3cA





Corona Virus Predictive Programing V for Vendetta: https://youtu.be/fUO3gp6UO8A





Karine Jean-Pierre: You Must Agree with the Majority Or “You Are Extreme” (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch





Biden’s alternative ABCs: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27591





Reported consumer inflation is now well into double digits in large parts of Europe - crazy thing is these numbers are probably well underreported: https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1565052919296454656





German FM: I will put Ukraine first “no matter what my German voters think” or how hard their life gets: https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1565067553671626760





SWEDISH Cannes short film prize winner - Vegan Plant-based burger that tastes like human flesh: https://youtu.be/CPdmWTLh45o





Reference articles: Food Shortages: WEF Globalists Promote Diet of Bugs — and Cannibalism: https://www.globalresearch.ca/globalist-cabal-promotes-diet-bugs-cannibalism/5788722

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/what-will-we-eat-in-2030/





Ahhh it's the energy drinks! Popular drink linked to risk of blood clots within '1 hour' of intake: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1660882/blood-clots-risk-energy-drinks-signs

#pedohitler



