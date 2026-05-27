The World Before the Storm

Before the bombs… before the invasions… before the world burned… World War II began with fear, anger, propaganda, and political decisions that changed history forever.





How did the world slowly move toward another global war after World War I?

Why did millions of people begin trusting authoritarian leaders?

And could the disaster have been stopped before it was too late?





This short clip is only the beginning.





The full episode dives deeper into the rise of Hitler, the Great Depression, fascism, appeasement, and the events that pushed the world toward one of history’s darkest conflicts.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/4WzhhYtsiMcHvGFaXNAa12?si=c2d19194485f4793





#ww2history #europeanhistory #PoliticalHistory #NaziGermany #worldhistory







