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The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League called for rejecting claims that blame Israel for conflict involving Iran, labeling such narratives "dangerous conspiracy theories" that distort geopolitical realities and risk fueling antisemitism. The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing debate over regional accountability.
The law of Unintended Consequences
It was the Jews!
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Christ is KING!