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Police in Louisiana uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew!
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79 views • April 05, 2020
Police drove around the town last week and broadcast an alarm sound from the film franchise "The Purge" to signify the beginning of curfew.
More than a dozen cities and parishes in Louisiana have enacted emergency curfews in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus. Louisiana ranks second in the nation for coronavirus deaths per-capita, with a majority of them in the New Orleans area.
More than a dozen cities and parishes in Louisiana have enacted emergency curfews in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus. Louisiana ranks second in the nation for coronavirus deaths per-capita, with a majority of them in the New Orleans area.
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