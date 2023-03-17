Create New Account
Watch! Russian Fighter Jet Down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone over the Black Sea
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
US Military News


March 17, 2023


On Tuesday morning, one of two Russian Su-27 fighter jets rammed and downed a United States Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance drone in a tense incident over the Black Sea. The US European Command (EUCOM) said the incident occurred during an unsafe and unprofessional intercept by two Moscow fighter jets.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArN-ePfivhg


blackrussiausdronewarshoot downus military newsukraineinterceptseareaperfighter jetsu-27mq-9eucomeuropean command

