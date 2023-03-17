Watch! Russian Fighter Jet Down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone over the Black Sea

US Military News
March 17, 2023
On Tuesday morning, one of two Russian Su-27 fighter jets rammed and downed a United States Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance drone in a tense incident over the Black Sea. The US European Command (EUCOM) said the incident occurred during an unsafe and unprofessional intercept by two Moscow fighter jets.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArN-ePfivhg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.