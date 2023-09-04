Create New Account
Model Dies By Assisted Suicide After Battling With Covid-19 Booster Injuries
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from Trends Topic

3 Jul 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPy-47DA8d8&ab_channel=TrendsTopic

Last year, an actress and model named Katerina Pavelek got the booster shot. She struggled with a neurological illness that remained incurable. Feeling that there was no other way to end her suffering, Pavelek opted for assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic.

