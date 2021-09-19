© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Zoom Call - Hospital Staff Conspire To Create Fear
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 19, 2021
A leaked Zoom call uncovers hospital staff talking about 'fudging' the figures on WeeFloo numbers and how to scare people into getting the jab.
"We need to be...more scary to the public...If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die"
"We need to be...more scary to the public...If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.