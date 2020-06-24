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Whites in Lincoln County, Do Not Comply with this Nonsense!
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61 views • June 24, 2020
This is a short video expressing my disgust for a mandate stating that white people in Lincoln Country, Oregon must wear masks, while non-whites do not have to comply. As a person of color, I am in shock and I urge white people in Lincoln County do not comply with this foolishness.
REFERENCE LINK:
Oregon county mandates only whites must wear face masks
https://therightscoop.com/oregon-county-mandates-only-whites-must-wear-face-masks/
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REFERENCE LINK:
Oregon county mandates only whites must wear face masks
https://therightscoop.com/oregon-county-mandates-only-whites-must-wear-face-masks/
Subscribe to my content:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/channel/MillennialMikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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