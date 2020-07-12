Proverbs 8:6-21 Pursuing Wisdom

Pursuing Wisdom



God Offers Wisdom By Which To Live Life and Glorify Him



🔵 He Has Revealed Himself In Nature (Ps. 19:1)



🔵 In His Written Word (2 Tim. 3:16-17)



🔵 In Jesus (Heb. 1:1-4)



🔵 He Reveals His Wisdom, And Simultaneously We Must Pursue The Revealed Wisdom Of God



🔵 This Pursuit Is Critical To Spiritual Maturity And Growth



Additional Verses

Psalm 19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament shows His handiwork.

2 Timothy 3:16-17 All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.

Hebrews 1:1-4 God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets, 2 has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds; 3 who being the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins, sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high, 4 having become so much better than the angels, as He has by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they.

John 14:6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.

2 Corinthians 1:12 For our boasting is this: the testimony of our conscience that we conducted ourselves in the world in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom but by the grace of God, and more abundantly toward you.

Proverbs 1:7 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, But fools despise wisdom and instruction.

Malachi 3:5 And I will come near you for judgment; I will be a swift witness Against sorcerers, Against adulterers, Against perjurers, Against those who exploit wage earners and widows and orphans, And against those who turn away an alien—Because they do not fear Me,” Says the Lord of hosts.

Isaiah 33:22 (For the Lord is our Judge, The Lord is our Lawgiver, The Lord is our King; He will save us);

Jeremiah 17:11 “As a partridge that broods but does not hatch, So is he who gets riches, but not by right; It will leave him in the midst of his days, And at his end he will be a fool.”

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Proverbs 8:18 Riches and honor are with me, Enduring riches and righteousness.

Proverbs 11:7 When a wicked man dies, his expectation will perish, And the hope of the unjust perishes.

Proverbs 13:11 Wealth gained by dishonesty will be diminished, But he who gathers by labor will increase.

Proverbs 27:24 For riches are not forever, Nor does a crown endure to all generations.

Proverbs 28:22 A man with an evil eye hastens after riches, And does not consider that poverty will come upon him.

Matthew 6:19-20 “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; 20 but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.

1 Timothy 6:17 Command those who are rich in this present age not to be haughty, nor to trust in uncertain riches but in the living God, who gives us richly all things to enjoy.