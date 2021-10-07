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Dismantling The NBC "News" Story That Compares Covid & "Spanish" Flu Lockdown Measures & Resistance
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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Calling out some paid liars and their charlatan narratives based on completely erroneous historical facts. check the links below

Everyone has the right to contest the government and their draconian orders during such fabricated fake ass pandemics.. In fact those who do not oppose them and comply with it are part of the problem.. Too many cowards living in this world and they'll reap what they sow.. Btw, the universe doesn't reward or favor cowardice, so get the fuck off the wrong side of reality, get off the sidelines if you know what's really going on and do something cuz we need all of y'all..

the nbc article: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/breaking-point-anti-lockdown-efforts-during-spanish-flu-offer-cautionary-n1202111

https://cv19.fr/english/

https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/2015/06/09/the-spanish-flu-epidemic-the-worst-government-cover-up-in-the-history-of-the-world-that-killed-over-20-million-people/

nomorefakenews.com

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/221687

http://entityart.co.uk/the-germ-theory-deception-viruses-5g-agenda-vaccines-louis-pasteur-bechamp-terrain-theory-coronavirus/

http://www.whale.to/c/bayer_and_death.html

https://crazzfiles.com/the-vaccine-that-killed-50000000/

https://foodfreedom.wordpress.com/2011/07/11/vaccines-and-cdc%E2%80%99s-myth-of-a-1918-virus/

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist?utm_campaign=ce8f6359-b511-4e96-abb2-5d779a8db321&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8

https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics

vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S

Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT

AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427

Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind

Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli

LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/

BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind

NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind

Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX

MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks

Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Keywords
fake newsprotesthistorynon-compliancemsm liesspanish flulockdowncovidmasquerade
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