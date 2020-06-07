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YOUR CURRENT AWARENESS IS ALWAYS A CHOICE FOR RED PILL OR BLUE PILL...
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
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81 views • June 07, 2020
Please visit the link below to watch this excellent summary video of the entire 'plandemic' from Red Ice TV, to take your own 'RED PILL' for the TRUTH.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LH6hGQfeXv0q/?fbclid=IwAR0Nvcuo7SzXtRlgXKwhTZdCpGZ7QpO0HFBisbhpVWPuHuZCwqCeZqtKsjI

David Icke joins Henrik to talk about the censorship epidemic in the wake of the massively overblown government response to Coronavirus. David had his YouTube channel and Facebook page shutdown, both within 48 hours of each other, after a political pressure group complained. There are proposals in the UK now to make it illegal to question Covid-19. We also discuss the AI surveillance grid that is being built now to “keep us all safe.” Later we go over Bill Gates' motivations and the possibility of a mandatory experimental mRNA vaccine. Trump is mobilizing the military to administer the vaccine. Don't miss David Icke's return to Red Ice.
Keywords
freedomliesamericaworldtruthglobalistglobalagendapandemiceuropesafetyasiasharequestionsmisinformationunitefakenewslockdownhuman-rightscoronaviruscovid-19mainstreammediaonyourfeetoronyourknees
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy