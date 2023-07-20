Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3120a - Climate Propaganda Continues To Fall Apart, [CB] Forced To Show The People Their Agenda
X22 Report
The people can now see clearly that the green new deal is the opposite of what they are trying to do. They are cutting down 16 million trees to put windmills up. The recession is here and its going to get worse. The [CB] is showing the people step by step on how they will destroy their lives.

trumpclimate changeglobal warmingdeep stateqanondonald trumpnew world orderq anonx22 reportx22reportcovid vaccinethe great resetgreat resetx22 financial report

