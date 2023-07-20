X22 Report - Ep. 3120a - Climate Propaganda Continues To Fall Apart, [CB] Forced To Show The People Their Agenda

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com





______________________________________________________

The people can now see clearly that the green new deal is the opposite of what they are trying to do. They are cutting down 16 million trees to put windmills up. The recession is here and its going to get worse. The [CB] is showing the people step by step on how they will destroy their lives.

